All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4555 North Malden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4555 North Malden Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

4555 North Malden Street

4555 North Malden Street · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4555 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
4555 North Malden Street Apt #310, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. NEW REHABBED 1 Large Bedroom/1 bath featuring Stainless Steel appliances, Dishwasher, Eat in Kitchen, cooking gas and water included, Hardwood floors, Gated Communal Courtyard area with bike racks, Laundry room, Fitness Center and PETS Welcome!! Lots of sunlight and closets!! Easy street parking and No Permit needed. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540765 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 North Malden Street have any available units?
4555 North Malden Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 North Malden Street have?
Some of 4555 North Malden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 North Malden Street currently offering any rent specials?
4555 North Malden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 North Malden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 North Malden Street is pet friendly.
Does 4555 North Malden Street offer parking?
No, 4555 North Malden Street does not offer parking.
Does 4555 North Malden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 North Malden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 North Malden Street have a pool?
No, 4555 North Malden Street does not have a pool.
Does 4555 North Malden Street have accessible units?
No, 4555 North Malden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 North Malden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 North Malden Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4555 North Malden Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity