4520 North Kenmore Avenue
4520 North Kenmore Avenue

4520 North Kenmore Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1842512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4520 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Unique 1 Bedroom Apartment in Buena Park
Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community. With over 30 unique floor plans ranging from studios - three bedrooms, these unique apartments have preserved the original charm of the school with apartments features that may include brick walls, original hardwood flooring, chalkboards, 9 - 20 ft ceilings and more. Complimenting the historic elements are modern finishes, including stylish kitchens with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, elegant baths, in unit washer and dryers and private balconies (select units) ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Amenities:
Elevator, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
4520 North Kenmore Avenue has a unit available for $2,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 4520 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 North Kenmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
