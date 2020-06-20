All apartments in Chicago
4518 N Greenview Ave 3B

4518 North Greenview Avenue · (612) 419-1006
Location

4518 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3B Available 08/01/20 1 bed / 1 bath w/ updated Kitchen in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 292025

Located right on the border of Ravenswood and Uptown 4518 Greenview is offering a spacious 1 bedroom. The apartment itself has hardwood floors throughout, good sized room, and radiated heat which is included in the rent. The building is pet friendly and laundry is on-site. Live on a quiet tree-lined street just steps from great bars and restaurants on Ashland and Montrose, the Montrose brown line station, and the Ravenswood metra station!

Pics are of a similar unit... Slightly different layout but same appliances.

Availability: 08/01
Price: $1200
Location: 4518 N Greenview

Amenities
Updated appliances including dishwasher
Natural Lighting
Spacious
Hardwood floors
Gas Range
Refrigerator
Cable Ready
Pet Friendly
Heat Included
No Security Deposit!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292025
Property Id 292025

(RLNE5825251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have any available units?
4518 N Greenview Ave 3B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have?
Some of 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B currently offering any rent specials?
4518 N Greenview Ave 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B is pet friendly.
Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B offer parking?
No, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B does not offer parking.
Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have a pool?
No, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B does not have a pool.
Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have accessible units?
No, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 N Greenview Ave 3B has units with dishwashers.
