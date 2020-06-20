4518 N Greenview Ave 3B

Amenities
Unit 3B Available 08/01/20 1 bed / 1 bath w/ updated Kitchen in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 292025
Located right on the border of Ravenswood and Uptown 4518 Greenview is offering a spacious 1 bedroom. The apartment itself has hardwood floors throughout, good sized room, and radiated heat which is included in the rent. The building is pet friendly and laundry is on-site. Live on a quiet tree-lined street just steps from great bars and restaurants on Ashland and Montrose, the Montrose brown line station, and the Ravenswood metra station!
Pics are of a similar unit... Slightly different layout but same appliances.
Availability: 08/01
Price: $1200
Location: 4518 N Greenview
Updated appliances including dishwasher
Natural Lighting
Spacious
Hardwood floors
Gas Range
Refrigerator
Cable Ready
Pet Friendly
Heat Included
No Security Deposit!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292025
