4518 N Greenview Ave 3B

Unit 3B Available 08/01/20 1 bed / 1 bath w/ updated Kitchen in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 292025



Located right on the border of Ravenswood and Uptown 4518 Greenview is offering a spacious 1 bedroom. The apartment itself has hardwood floors throughout, good sized room, and radiated heat which is included in the rent. The building is pet friendly and laundry is on-site. Live on a quiet tree-lined street just steps from great bars and restaurants on Ashland and Montrose, the Montrose brown line station, and the Ravenswood metra station!



Pics are of a similar unit... Slightly different layout but same appliances.



Availability: 08/01

Price: $1200

Location: 4518 N Greenview



Updated appliances including dishwasher

Natural Lighting

Spacious

Hardwood floors

Gas Range

Refrigerator

Cable Ready

Pet Friendly

Heat Included

No Security Deposit!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292025

(RLNE5825251)