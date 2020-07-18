4516 North Seeley 2Ff

Amenities
GORGEOUS Brand New 2 Bed 1 Bath - Ravenswood - - Property Id: 306654
Beautifully designed two bedroom, on bathroom apartment now available.
Be the first to live in the beautifully renovated apartment featuring:
Chef worthy kitchen, Wood floors, Upgraded fixtures and appliances, bedrooms, Smart home technology, Secured access, Parking available, Pet Friendly - No Breed Restrictions Professionally Managed - Well Maintained - No Deposit - Easy Application Process.
Call or text Lesley for a faster response
3129452989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4516-north-seeley-chicago-il-unit-2ff/306654
Property Id 306654
(RLNE5953901)