Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4516 North Seeley 2Ff

4516 North Seeley Avenue · (312) 945-2989
Location

4516 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2Ff · Avail. now

$2,448

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GORGEOUS Brand New 2 Bed 1 Bath - Ravenswood - - Property Id: 306654

Beautifully designed two bedroom, on bathroom apartment now available.

Be the first to live in the beautifully renovated apartment featuring:
Chef worthy kitchen, Wood floors, Upgraded fixtures and appliances, bedrooms, Smart home technology, Secured access, Parking available, Pet Friendly - No Breed Restrictions Professionally Managed - Well Maintained - No Deposit - Easy Application Process.

Call or text Lesley for a faster response
3129452989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4516-north-seeley-chicago-il-unit-2ff/306654
Property Id 306654

(RLNE5953901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have any available units?
4516 North Seeley 2Ff has a unit available for $2,448 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have?
Some of 4516 North Seeley 2Ff's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 North Seeley 2Ff currently offering any rent specials?
4516 North Seeley 2Ff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 North Seeley 2Ff pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff is pet friendly.
Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff offer parking?
Yes, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff offers parking.
Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have a pool?
No, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff does not have a pool.
Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have accessible units?
No, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 North Seeley 2Ff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 North Seeley 2Ff has units with dishwashers.
