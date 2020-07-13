451 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 days AGO
Studio
$1,225
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
2 Bed · 1 Bath
$2,115
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 451 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
doorman
internet access
package receiving
Sister, Sister: Chicago edition, features two stunning apartment buildings sitting side by side at 443 & 451 W. Wrightwood. These sister buildings both boast gorgeously restored lobbies with original 1920s detailing & rumors of historical visits from Al Capone swirling.\n\nThe living spaces are as much a testament to modern living as the lobby is to history. These new rehabs have maple hardwood floors, brand new kitchens & bathrooms, walk-in closets & A/C. \n\nThe Lincoln Park location means youll have an abundance of parks, restaurants & bars to explore on your journey to uncover all the hidden gems this charming neighborhood has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have any available units?
451 W. Wrightwood Ave offers studio floorplans starting at $1,225, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,425, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,115. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have?
Some of 451 W. Wrightwood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 W. Wrightwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
451 W. Wrightwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 W. Wrightwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave offer parking?
No, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have a pool?
No, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 451 W. Wrightwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 W. Wrightwood Ave has units with dishwashers.