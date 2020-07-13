451 W. Wrightwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage doorman internet access package receiving

Sister, Sister: Chicago edition, features two stunning apartment buildings sitting side by side at 443 & 451 W. Wrightwood. These sister buildings both boast gorgeously restored lobbies with original 1920s detailing & rumors of historical visits from Al Capone swirling.



The living spaces are as much a testament to modern living as the lobby is to history. These new rehabs have maple hardwood floors, brand new kitchens & bathrooms, walk-in closets & A/C.



The Lincoln Park location means youll have an abundance of parks, restaurants & bars to explore on your journey to uncover all the hidden gems this charming neighborhood has to offer!