Chicago, IL
4506 N Central park
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

4506 N Central park

4506 North Central Park Avenue · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4506 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully done...Spacious Two Bedroom Units located at Sunnyside and Central . This northwest region of Chicago boasts a friendly and active community, luscious gardens, and several recreation facilities, giving the individuals and families who call it home a wide range of amenities. The Albany Park area has a wide variety of restaurants, conveniently located to public transportation. These units boast Large Living Room Areas, and recently remodeled Kitchens and bathrooms. The kitchens have granite counter tops, dishwashers, as well as stainless steel appliances. Easy access to transportation, shopping, and restaurants makes this location convenient. One block to the bus, just minutes to the Kennedy and Edens Expressways, Brown Line and Blue Line. Huge walk in closet Dog friendly. First floor Shopping and the bus are one block away Street permit parking NO Security Deposit Owner pays for water and heat. Tenant pay the electric, cooking gas, cable and internet.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 N Central park have any available units?
4506 N Central park has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 N Central park have?
Some of 4506 N Central park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 N Central park currently offering any rent specials?
4506 N Central park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 N Central park pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 N Central park is pet friendly.
Does 4506 N Central park offer parking?
Yes, 4506 N Central park offers parking.
Does 4506 N Central park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 N Central park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 N Central park have a pool?
No, 4506 N Central park does not have a pool.
Does 4506 N Central park have accessible units?
No, 4506 N Central park does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 N Central park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 N Central park has units with dishwashers.
