4506 N Central park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully done...Spacious Two Bedroom Units located at Sunnyside and Central . This northwest region of Chicago boasts a friendly and active community, luscious gardens, and several recreation facilities, giving the individuals and families who call it home a wide range of amenities. The Albany Park area has a wide variety of restaurants, conveniently located to public transportation. These units boast Large Living Room Areas, and recently remodeled Kitchens and bathrooms. The kitchens have granite counter tops, dishwashers, as well as stainless steel appliances. Easy access to transportation, shopping, and restaurants makes this location convenient. One block to the bus, just minutes to the Kennedy and Edens Expressways, Brown Line and Blue Line. Huge walk in closet Dog friendly. First floor Shopping and the bus are one block away Street permit parking NO Security Deposit Owner pays for water and heat. Tenant pay the electric, cooking gas, cable and internet.



Terms: One year lease