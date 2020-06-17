All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 450 West Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
450 West Belmont Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:04 PM

450 West Belmont Avenue

450 West Belmont Avenue · (847) 471-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$3,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Brand New Construction at Belmont and Lakeshore. Beautiful wide plank flooring, soft-close cabinetry, white quartz counters and generously sized windows that allow ample light. 18th floor terrace amenity space, common lounge space on the rooftop with grills and fire pit. Fitness facility onsite as well with Expresso bikes, TRX wall, treadmills, and more. $150 Utility package in addition to rent will include internet, gas, water, sewage, trash. Parking Available $250/mo Assigned In Garage. First Month Rent Free on a 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
450 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $3,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 450 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 450 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 450 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 West Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 450 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 West Belmont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity