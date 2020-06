Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

One Bedroom in Lake View-- Heat & Water Included!

One Bedroom apartment in Lake View located within a building on a quiet, tree-lined street. Heat & Water Included! Cats Welcome. Laundry On Site. Intercom Entry System. Within walking distance to restaurants, the Lake, groceries, transportation, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.