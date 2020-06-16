All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

445 E ILLINOIS

445 East Illinois Street · (312) 672-1023
Location

445 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
Beautiful Brand New Studio Available NOW in River East - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out! Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, sliding barn doors in select bedrooms, ample closet space, 11-12 ft ceilings, solarshade window treatments, built-in usb ports, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, kitchen islands equipped with electrical outlets, granite counter-tops, balconies in select units. Luxury high rise building features a 10,000 sq foot rooftop deck with outdoor theater, fire pits, grills and wet bar. 24/7 athletic room with TRX and boxing equipment. Private screening room, waterfront lounge, business center, storage locker and bicycle storage available, 24/7 concierge and on-site maintenance, gaming room with pool table. Pet friendly building. Private residential parking. Non-smoking. All utilities except cable/internet and electric are included in rent. Pricing and availability are subject to change. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 E ILLINOIS have any available units?
445 E ILLINOIS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 E ILLINOIS have?
Some of 445 E ILLINOIS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 E ILLINOIS currently offering any rent specials?
445 E ILLINOIS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 E ILLINOIS pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 E ILLINOIS is pet friendly.
Does 445 E ILLINOIS offer parking?
Yes, 445 E ILLINOIS does offer parking.
Does 445 E ILLINOIS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 E ILLINOIS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 E ILLINOIS have a pool?
No, 445 E ILLINOIS does not have a pool.
Does 445 E ILLINOIS have accessible units?
No, 445 E ILLINOIS does not have accessible units.
Does 445 E ILLINOIS have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 E ILLINOIS does not have units with dishwashers.
