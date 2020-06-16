445 E ILLINOIS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room

Beautiful Brand New Studio Available NOW in River East - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out! Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, sliding barn doors in select bedrooms, ample closet space, 11-12 ft ceilings, solarshade window treatments, built-in usb ports, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, kitchen islands equipped with electrical outlets, granite counter-tops, balconies in select units. Luxury high rise building features a 10,000 sq foot rooftop deck with outdoor theater, fire pits, grills and wet bar. 24/7 athletic room with TRX and boxing equipment. Private screening room, waterfront lounge, business center, storage locker and bicycle storage available, 24/7 concierge and on-site maintenance, gaming room with pool table. Pet friendly building. Private residential parking. Non-smoking. All utilities except cable/internet and electric are included in rent. Pricing and availability are subject to change. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.