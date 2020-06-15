4446 South Wallace Street

Amenities
Immaculate & modern 1,900 sq ft 2 bed/2 bath duplex-down apartment in New City. Beautiful open floorplan unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge washer/dryer set, & has been updated with plenty of amenities for the modern professional. Finished basement. Free WiFi included with rent. Ring security system. Smart Eco-friendly thermostat. Manicured outdoor living & patio space. 1 garage parking space. Pets allowed (breed restriction). No smokers.