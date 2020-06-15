All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:57 AM

4446 South Wallace Street

4446 South Wallace Street · (773) 354-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4446 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL 60609
New City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Immaculate & modern 1,900 sq ft 2 bed/2 bath duplex-down apartment in New City. Beautiful open floorplan unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge washer/dryer set, & has been updated with plenty of amenities for the modern professional. Finished basement. Free WiFi included with rent. Ring security system. Smart Eco-friendly thermostat. Manicured outdoor living & patio space. 1 garage parking space. Pets allowed (breed restriction). No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 South Wallace Street have any available units?
4446 South Wallace Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 South Wallace Street have?
Some of 4446 South Wallace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 South Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
4446 South Wallace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 South Wallace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4446 South Wallace Street is pet friendly.
Does 4446 South Wallace Street offer parking?
Yes, 4446 South Wallace Street does offer parking.
Does 4446 South Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4446 South Wallace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 South Wallace Street have a pool?
No, 4446 South Wallace Street does not have a pool.
Does 4446 South Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 4446 South Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 South Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 South Wallace Street has units with dishwashers.
