Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

4445 North Rockwell Street

4445 North Rockwell Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1581788
Location

4445 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Drop Dead Gorgeous..1 Year Old Rehab
(2) Two Bedroom, (2) Two bath in Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Gardens: Features New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Combination living and dining room, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, huge walk in closet, Huge second bedroom, good closet space, in-unit laundry, Garage Included! ......4 blocks to Brown Line at Rockwell & Wilson...... PETS WELCOME!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 North Rockwell Street have any available units?
4445 North Rockwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 North Rockwell Street have?
Some of 4445 North Rockwell Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 North Rockwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4445 North Rockwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 North Rockwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 North Rockwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4445 North Rockwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 4445 North Rockwell Street does offer parking.
Does 4445 North Rockwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 North Rockwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 North Rockwell Street have a pool?
No, 4445 North Rockwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4445 North Rockwell Street have accessible units?
No, 4445 North Rockwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 North Rockwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 North Rockwell Street has units with dishwashers.
