4445 North Rockwell Street

Amenities
Drop Dead Gorgeous..1 Year Old Rehab
(2) Two Bedroom, (2) Two bath in Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Gardens: Features New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Combination living and dining room, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, huge walk in closet, Huge second bedroom, good closet space, in-unit laundry, Garage Included! ......4 blocks to Brown Line at Rockwell & Wilson...... PETS WELCOME!
Contact us to schedule a showing.