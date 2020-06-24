Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage doorman internet access

Its impossible to walk into the lobby at 443 Wrightwood and not have a jaw dropping moment of awe. Thats how splendid this gorgeously restored lobby iswith original 1920s detailing and rumors abounding that it was an Al Capone favorite hangout.



The details of the units inside include brand new rehabs (plus a penthouse) with maple hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and A/C.



Oh and did we mention the location is in the heart of Lincoln Park? Yeah, yet another awesome fact of living here tons of trees, parks, restaurants and bars everywhere you look!



Come visit today so you can start uncovering all of the best-kept neighborhood secrets and maybe even create your own super secret Al Capone walking tour.