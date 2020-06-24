All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

443 Wrightwood

443 W Wrightwood Ave · (773) 825-3392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,315

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 443 Wrightwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
doorman
internet access
Its impossible to walk into the lobby at 443 Wrightwood and not have a jaw dropping moment of awe. Thats how splendid this gorgeously restored lobby iswith original 1920s detailing and rumors abounding that it was an Al Capone favorite hangout.\n\nThe details of the units inside include brand new rehabs (plus a penthouse) with maple hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and A/C.\n\nOh and did we mention the location is in the heart of Lincoln Park? Yeah, yet another awesome fact of living here tons of trees, parks, restaurants and bars everywhere you look!\n\nCome visit today so you can start uncovering all of the best-kept neighborhood secrets and maybe even create your own super secret Al Capone walking tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Wrightwood have any available units?
443 Wrightwood offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,315. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Wrightwood have?
Some of 443 Wrightwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Wrightwood currently offering any rent specials?
443 Wrightwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Wrightwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Wrightwood is pet friendly.
Does 443 Wrightwood offer parking?
No, 443 Wrightwood does not offer parking.
Does 443 Wrightwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Wrightwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Wrightwood have a pool?
No, 443 Wrightwood does not have a pool.
Does 443 Wrightwood have accessible units?
No, 443 Wrightwood does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Wrightwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Wrightwood has units with dishwashers.
