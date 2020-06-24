443 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
Studio
$1,195
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 443 Wrightwood.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
doorman
internet access
Its impossible to walk into the lobby at 443 Wrightwood and not have a jaw dropping moment of awe. Thats how splendid this gorgeously restored lobby iswith original 1920s detailing and rumors abounding that it was an Al Capone favorite hangout.\n\nThe details of the units inside include brand new rehabs (plus a penthouse) with maple hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and A/C.\n\nOh and did we mention the location is in the heart of Lincoln Park? Yeah, yet another awesome fact of living here tons of trees, parks, restaurants and bars everywhere you look!\n\nCome visit today so you can start uncovering all of the best-kept neighborhood secrets and maybe even create your own super secret Al Capone walking tour.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
