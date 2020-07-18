Amenities
Wonderful,Rehabbed Ravenswood/Lincoln Square 2B/1B - Property Id: 314672
Spacious, bright renovated Ravenswood 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom features: big, open layout with formal dining room, beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and microwave, new windows, and large pantry. Property features, large shared back yard and on-site laundry. Heat and water included. Located just steps from tons of restaurants, bars and shops, 2.5 blocks from the Brown-line and Wells Park. 1 month security deposit + $200 cleaning deposit required.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4422-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/314672
Property Id 314672
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5938282)