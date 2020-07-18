All apartments in Chicago
4422 N Damen Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4422 N Damen Ave

4422 North Damen Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4422 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful,Rehabbed Ravenswood/Lincoln Square 2B/1B - Property Id: 314672

Spacious, bright renovated Ravenswood 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom features: big, open layout with formal dining room, beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and microwave, new windows, and large pantry. Property features, large shared back yard and on-site laundry. Heat and water included. Located just steps from tons of restaurants, bars and shops, 2.5 blocks from the Brown-line and Wells Park. 1 month security deposit + $200 cleaning deposit required.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4422-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/314672
Property Id 314672

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 N Damen Ave have any available units?
4422 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 4422 N Damen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4422 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4422 N Damen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4422 N Damen Ave offer parking?
No, 4422 N Damen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4422 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 4422 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4422 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 4422 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
