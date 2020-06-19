Rent Calculator
4410 North Rockwell St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
4410 North Rockwell St.
4410 North Rockwell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4410 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have any available units?
4410 North Rockwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 4410 North Rockwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
4410 North Rockwell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 North Rockwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. offer parking?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not offer parking.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have a pool?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have accessible units?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 North Rockwell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 North Rockwell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
