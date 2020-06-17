All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4403 N La Cross 3

4403 N La Crosse Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

4403 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mayfair Large Studio - Heat included! - Property Id: 60682

This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen.

This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price. 2019 construction, just completed!!

Featuring:

-Free heat
-New blinds/windows
-Fridge stove
-New ceiling fans
-stainless steel appliances
-espresso cabinets
-Living Room
-Large walk in closet
-New Bathroom
-Pantry
-New Kitchen

Heat included!!!!

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60682
Property Id 60682

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 N La Cross 3 have any available units?
4403 N La Cross 3 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 N La Cross 3 have?
Some of 4403 N La Cross 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 N La Cross 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4403 N La Cross 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 N La Cross 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 N La Cross 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4403 N La Cross 3 offer parking?
No, 4403 N La Cross 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4403 N La Cross 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 N La Cross 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 N La Cross 3 have a pool?
No, 4403 N La Cross 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4403 N La Cross 3 have accessible units?
No, 4403 N La Cross 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 N La Cross 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 N La Cross 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
