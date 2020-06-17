4403 N La Cross 3

Amenities
Mayfair Large Studio - Heat included! - Property Id: 60682
This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen.
This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price. 2019 construction, just completed!!
Featuring:
-Free heat
-New blinds/windows
-Fridge stove
-New ceiling fans
-stainless steel appliances
-espresso cabinets
-Living Room
-Large walk in closet
-New Bathroom
-Pantry
-New Kitchen
Heat included!!!!
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
