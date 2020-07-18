All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4400 W Washington St

4400 W Washington Blvd · (773) 630-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60624
West Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
LARGE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN WEST GARFIELD PARK! - Property Id: 314934

Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4400-w-washington-st-chicago-il/314934
Property Id 314934

(RLNE5938397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 W Washington St have any available units?
4400 W Washington St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 W Washington St have?
Some of 4400 W Washington St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 W Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
4400 W Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 W Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 W Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 4400 W Washington St offer parking?
No, 4400 W Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 4400 W Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 W Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 W Washington St have a pool?
No, 4400 W Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 4400 W Washington St have accessible units?
No, 4400 W Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 W Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 W Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
