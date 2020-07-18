4400 W Washington Blvd

Amenities
SPACIOUS MODERN 2 BEDROOM IN WEST GARFIELD PARK - Property Id: 314988
Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!
APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!
Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314988
Property Id 314988
(RLNE5915044)