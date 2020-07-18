All apartments in Chicago
4400 W Washington Blvd

4400 West Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4400 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60624
West Garfield Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS MODERN 2 BEDROOM IN WEST GARFIELD PARK - Property Id: 314988

Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314988
Property Id 314988

(RLNE5915044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 W Washington Blvd have any available units?
4400 W Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 W Washington Blvd have?
Some of 4400 W Washington Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 W Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4400 W Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 W Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 W Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4400 W Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 4400 W Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4400 W Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 W Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 W Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 4400 W Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4400 W Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4400 W Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 W Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 W Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
