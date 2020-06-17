All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

440 N Wabash Ave 3808

440 N Wabash Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chicago
Near North Side
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

440 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3808 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
media room
sauna
Spacious one bedroom has a great corner Southeast - Property Id: 232836

Walk-in closets, slate floor entry to unit and kitchen, mirrored dining wall adds to the spacious feel of this unit. 850 sq. ft. of well planned space. Amenities include exercise room, business center, 24-hr doorman, bike storage, party room, video room, indoor pool, sauna, whirlpool, sundeck. Area: State Street and Michigan Avenue shopping, many food chains, Theater District, nightlife and restaurants--all close by
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232836
Property Id 232836

(RLNE5681679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have any available units?
440 N Wabash Ave 3808 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have?
Some of 440 N Wabash Ave 3808's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 currently offering any rent specials?
440 N Wabash Ave 3808 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 is pet friendly.
Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 offer parking?
No, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 does not offer parking.
Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have a pool?
Yes, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 has a pool.
Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have accessible units?
No, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 N Wabash Ave 3808 has units with dishwashers.
