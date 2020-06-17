440 N Wabash Ave 3808

Amenities
Spacious one bedroom has a great corner Southeast - Property Id: 232836
Walk-in closets, slate floor entry to unit and kitchen, mirrored dining wall adds to the spacious feel of this unit. 850 sq. ft. of well planned space. Amenities include exercise room, business center, 24-hr doorman, bike storage, party room, video room, indoor pool, sauna, whirlpool, sundeck. Area: State Street and Michigan Avenue shopping, many food chains, Theater District, nightlife and restaurants--all close by
