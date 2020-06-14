435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Fantastic North Facing 3rd floor, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom located in East Lakeview. Updated galley kitchen with a beautiful tile back splash, plenty of cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances. Bright living room and bedroom with electric wall combo AC/Heat! A nice deck overlooking a tree lined street. Wood laminate and tile flooring. PARKING available for an extra fee. Coin laundry onsite. Close to bus/train, restaurants, shopping and lake. Available Immediately! Sorry, pets are not allowed by the association.