Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:45 PM

435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE

435 West Oakdale Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic North Facing 3rd floor, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom located in East Lakeview. Updated galley kitchen with a beautiful tile back splash, plenty of cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances. Bright living room and bedroom with electric wall combo AC/Heat! A nice deck overlooking a tree lined street. Wood laminate and tile flooring. PARKING available for an extra fee. Coin laundry onsite. Close to bus/train, restaurants, shopping and lake. Available Immediately! Sorry, pets are not allowed by the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have any available units?
435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
