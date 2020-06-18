All apartments in Chicago
4331 North Sacramento Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:02 PM

4331 North Sacramento Avenue

4331 North Sacramento Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1313545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4331 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
TOP FLOOR 2BED/2BA W/ PARKING
Bright top floor 2bed/2ba condo situated on a gorgeous tree-lined street in Ravenswood Manor. Updated kitchen with granite/ss appliances. Spacious master suite with large walk-in w/ custom California Closets and en-suite bathroom. Brazilian cherry floors throughout, crown molding, in-unit washer/dryer and large unobstructed terrace. Rent includes 1 parking space. Short walk to the Brown Line, Horner Park, Lincoln Sq., pubs, restaurants and the new brewery Twisted Hippo A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have any available units?
4331 North Sacramento Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have?
Some of 4331 North Sacramento Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 North Sacramento Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4331 North Sacramento Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 North Sacramento Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have a pool?
No, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 North Sacramento Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 North Sacramento Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
