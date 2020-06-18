4331 North Sacramento Avenue

Amenities
TOP FLOOR 2BED/2BA W/ PARKING
Bright top floor 2bed/2ba condo situated on a gorgeous tree-lined street in Ravenswood Manor. Updated kitchen with granite/ss appliances. Spacious master suite with large walk-in w/ custom California Closets and en-suite bathroom. Brazilian cherry floors throughout, crown molding, in-unit washer/dryer and large unobstructed terrace. Rent includes 1 parking space. Short walk to the Brown Line, Horner Park, Lincoln Sq., pubs, restaurants and the new brewery Twisted Hippo A must see!
