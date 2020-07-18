All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4329 N Hermitage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4329 N Hermitage Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4329 N Hermitage Ave

4329 North Hermitage Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4329 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom in Lakeview - Property Id: 270600

Welcome to Hermitage Avenue!

*Available: 08/01/2020*
*Type: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom*

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4329-n-hermitage-ave-chicago-il/270600
Property Id 270600

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have any available units?
4329 N Hermitage Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4329 N Hermitage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4329 N Hermitage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 N Hermitage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 N Hermitage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave offer parking?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have a pool?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have accessible units?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 N Hermitage Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 N Hermitage Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4329 N Hermitage Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity