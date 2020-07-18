Amenities
1 Bedroom in Lakeview - Property Id: 270600
Welcome to Hermitage Avenue!
*Available: 08/01/2020*
*Type: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom*
Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included
No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)
Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.
LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4329-n-hermitage-ave-chicago-il/270600
Property Id 270600
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5952615)