All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4324 North Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4324 North Ashland Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:52 PM

4324 North Ashland Avenue

4324 North Ashland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1567502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4324 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Features central air, beautiful kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar and custom pendant lighting, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized double door refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, hardwood flooring, large open concept living room, gas fireplace, king and queen size bedrooms, custom organized closet space, stone bathrooms, walk-in shower, in-unit laundry, huge private patio, and parking included, too! Schedule a virtual tour today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
4324 North Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 4324 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4324 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4324 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 North Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4324 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4324 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4324 North Ashland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3229-31 N Kenmore
3229 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity