All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 431 S Dearborn St 1007.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
431 S Dearborn St 1007
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

431 S Dearborn St 1007

431 S Dearborn St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

431 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
Bright 1BR Condo in Landmark Manhattan Building! - Property Id: 216313

Very spacious 1 bed+den, nearly 1100SF! Features large living room. Den makes a perfect office, or guest room. Over-sized bedroom with great closet space. Updated bathroom, and kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer. Bike room and storage in building. Weekday doorman. Red/Blue Lines & buses, expressways all outside your door. Walk to work, Metra, colleges, Grant Park, Harold Washington Library, Printer's Row, restaurants. Area parking lots with monthly rates. No security deposit required. Available April 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216313
Property Id 216313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have any available units?
431 S Dearborn St 1007 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have?
Some of 431 S Dearborn St 1007's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 S Dearborn St 1007 currently offering any rent specials?
431 S Dearborn St 1007 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 S Dearborn St 1007 pet-friendly?
No, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 offer parking?
Yes, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 does offer parking.
Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have a pool?
No, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 does not have a pool.
Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have accessible units?
No, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 S Dearborn St 1007 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 S Dearborn St 1007 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 431 S Dearborn St 1007?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5532 S Kimbark Ave
5532 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity