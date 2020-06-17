All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

429 W Ohio St 3202

429 W Ohio St · (224) 645-1631
Location

429 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3202 · Avail. now

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Convertible 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 214986

Beautifully designed 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom convertible apartment unit in the heart of River North, right next to the Chicago river. Wake up to amazing views! Unit is newly remodeled with amazing maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful remodeled bathroom. Have access to these awesome amenities: Outdoor pool, whirlpool spa, state of the art fitness center, outdoor fire pits and grilling station, business center, private terrace area, landscaped river walk, study center, and a dog run area for your furry friends. An all around great way to live. River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214986
Property Id 214986

(RLNE5509076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have any available units?
429 W Ohio St 3202 has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have?
Some of 429 W Ohio St 3202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 W Ohio St 3202 currently offering any rent specials?
429 W Ohio St 3202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 W Ohio St 3202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 W Ohio St 3202 is pet friendly.
Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 offer parking?
No, 429 W Ohio St 3202 does not offer parking.
Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 W Ohio St 3202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have a pool?
Yes, 429 W Ohio St 3202 has a pool.
Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have accessible units?
No, 429 W Ohio St 3202 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 W Ohio St 3202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 W Ohio St 3202 has units with dishwashers.
