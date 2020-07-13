429-431 W Roscoe St.

Amenities
429 W. Roscoe #406 Available 08/15/20 ((VIDEO TOUR!!)) Spacious studio, full kitchen, DW, huge closets - rooftop deck! - VIDEO TOUR now available!
Located just a few buildings over from Lake Shore Drive, this location offers easy access to express and local bus lines to downtown.
You’ll also have easy access to the lakefront bike/jogging path and various parks located along the Lake.
Apartment features:
- Oak hardwood flooring
- Large walk-in closet/dressing room
- Separate kitchen
- Spacious dinette
- Dishwasher
- Ceiling fan
- Mini blinds
HEAT, WATER, AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!
Building features:
- Passenger and freight elevators
- Buzzer intercom entry
- Rooftop sundeck
- 24 Hour Laundry Room
- Bike storage room
No dogs.
No smoking.
We also offer our residents the convenience of online payments, maintenance submission/tracking, document management, and more.
