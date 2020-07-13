429-431 W Roscoe St.

Amenities

429 W. Roscoe #406 Available 08/15/20 ((VIDEO TOUR!!)) Spacious studio, full kitchen, DW, huge closets - rooftop deck! - VIDEO TOUR now available!



Located just a few buildings over from Lake Shore Drive, this location offers easy access to express and local bus lines to downtown.



You’ll also have easy access to the lakefront bike/jogging path and various parks located along the Lake.



Apartment features:

- Oak hardwood flooring

- Large walk-in closet/dressing room

- Separate kitchen

- Spacious dinette

- Dishwasher

- Ceiling fan

- Mini blinds



HEAT, WATER, AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!



Building features:

- Passenger and freight elevators

- Buzzer intercom entry

- Rooftop sundeck

- 24 Hour Laundry Room

- Bike storage room



No dogs.

No smoking.



We also offer our residents the convenience of online payments, maintenance submission/tracking, document management, and more.



(RLNE2843896)