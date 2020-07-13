All apartments in Chicago
429-431 W Roscoe St.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

429-431 W Roscoe St

429 W Roscoe St · (773) 717-7910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 429 W. Roscoe #406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,085

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 429-431 W Roscoe St.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
429 W. Roscoe #406 Available 08/15/20 ((VIDEO TOUR!!)) Spacious studio, full kitchen, DW, huge closets - rooftop deck! - VIDEO TOUR now available!

Located just a few buildings over from Lake Shore Drive, this location offers easy access to express and local bus lines to downtown.

You’ll also have easy access to the lakefront bike/jogging path and various parks located along the Lake.

Apartment features:
- Oak hardwood flooring
- Large walk-in closet/dressing room
- Separate kitchen
- Spacious dinette
- Dishwasher
- Ceiling fan
- Mini blinds

HEAT, WATER, AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!

Building features:
- Passenger and freight elevators
- Buzzer intercom entry
- Rooftop sundeck
- 24 Hour Laundry Room
- Bike storage room

No dogs.
No smoking.

We also offer our residents the convenience of online payments, maintenance submission/tracking, document management, and more.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2843896)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 429-431 W Roscoe St have any available units?
429-431 W Roscoe St has a unit available for $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 429-431 W Roscoe St have?
Some of 429-431 W Roscoe St's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429-431 W Roscoe St currently offering any rent specials?
429-431 W Roscoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429-431 W Roscoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 429-431 W Roscoe St is pet friendly.
Does 429-431 W Roscoe St offer parking?
Yes, 429-431 W Roscoe St offers parking.
Does 429-431 W Roscoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429-431 W Roscoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429-431 W Roscoe St have a pool?
No, 429-431 W Roscoe St does not have a pool.
Does 429-431 W Roscoe St have accessible units?
No, 429-431 W Roscoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 429-431 W Roscoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429-431 W Roscoe St has units with dishwashers.

