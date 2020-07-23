All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

427 W Belden Ave C101

427 West Belden Avenue · (847) 414-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit C101 · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Miss Out - Property Id: 294007

~ Great Studio Available in Lincoln Park!
Newly renovated Studio apartment featuring hardwood floors, large living area, updated kitchen & bath. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Steps to Clark Bus. Close to nightlife, shopping and restaurants! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/427-w-belden-ave-chicago-il-unit-c101/294007
Property Id 294007

(RLNE5940296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have any available units?
427 W Belden Ave C101 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have?
Some of 427 W Belden Ave C101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 W Belden Ave C101 currently offering any rent specials?
427 W Belden Ave C101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 W Belden Ave C101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 W Belden Ave C101 is pet friendly.
Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 offer parking?
No, 427 W Belden Ave C101 does not offer parking.
Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 W Belden Ave C101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have a pool?
No, 427 W Belden Ave C101 does not have a pool.
Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have accessible units?
No, 427 W Belden Ave C101 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 W Belden Ave C101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 W Belden Ave C101 does not have units with dishwashers.
