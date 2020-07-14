426 West Surf

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

During the time of speakeasies and flappers 426 W. Surf first opened its doors. Fast forward to today, weve restored and rehabbed the whole building to its full glory (and all that jazz).



Surrounded by beaches, lakefront paths and Lincoln Park greenery, this East Lakeview location truly feels like its own modern oasis with high-rises and skyscrapers as backdrops. Inside the units, vintage and modern features live side by side: hardwood floors, spacious closets and new kitchens.



Maybe youll find a new favorite restaurant, join a lakefront running club or catch a movie being filmed on your street. Whatever you choose to do, youll be so jazzed you chose to live here!