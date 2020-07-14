All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
426 West Surf
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:48 PM

426 West Surf

426 W Surf St · (773) 839-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,265

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,365

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b

$1,965

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$1,945

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 426 West Surf.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
During the time of speakeasies and flappers 426 W. Surf first opened its doors. Fast forward to today, weve restored and rehabbed the whole building to its full glory (and all that jazz).\n\nSurrounded by beaches, lakefront paths and Lincoln Park greenery, this East Lakeview location truly feels like its own modern oasis with high-rises and skyscrapers as backdrops. Inside the units, vintage and modern features live side by side: hardwood floors, spacious closets and new kitchens.\n\nMaybe youll find a new favorite restaurant, join a lakefront running club or catch a movie being filmed on your street. Whatever you choose to do, youll be so jazzed you chose to live here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 West Surf have any available units?
426 West Surf offers studio floorplans starting at $1,265, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,365, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,965. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 West Surf have?
Some of 426 West Surf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 West Surf currently offering any rent specials?
426 West Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 West Surf pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 West Surf is pet friendly.
Does 426 West Surf offer parking?
No, 426 West Surf does not offer parking.
Does 426 West Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 West Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 West Surf have a pool?
No, 426 West Surf does not have a pool.
Does 426 West Surf have accessible units?
No, 426 West Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 426 West Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 West Surf has units with dishwashers.
