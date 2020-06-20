All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4250 North Campbell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4250 North Campbell Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:42 PM

4250 North Campbell Avenue

4250 North Campbell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1804145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4250 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Updated, Beautiful 2B 1B Central to North Center and Lincoln Square w/ private porch available NOW!
Flooded with light and located on a tree lined street, this 2 bed 1 bath in the Horner Park area is Available NOW! This property is in a fantastic location and easily walkable to Lincoln Square, North Center, Wells Park and Horner Park, plus close to some of the best shopping, coffee shops and restaurants in the city. Easy walk to public transportation too! This brand new fully gutted & insulated rehab offers an open floor plan with large bedrooms with floors and closet space, hardwood floors, central A/C, updated kitchen with SS appliances, onsite coin W/D, granite countertops, storage space, heated bathroom floor and a private rear porch. Pets permitted. Available NOW!

Amenities:
Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4250 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 4250 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4250 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4250 North Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4250 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4250 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 North Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4250 North Campbell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60644
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity