4234 North western Avenue

Amenities
Stunning, sun-drenched, open concept one bed + Den with attached heated garage parking! Newer construction, contemporary loft-style elevator building located a few blocks from the brown line. Spacious open floor plan, great natural light, 11' ceilings, skylight, gourmet kitchen, window backsplash, stainless steel appliances, extra-large built-in desk with window, in-unit washer/dryer, & private balcony. Includes attached, heated garage space #7. *$500 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE in lieu of security deposit, **$40 application fee (per applicant). ***NO PETS. Rental application link in the broker remarks.