All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4234 North western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4234 North western Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

4234 North western Avenue

4234 North Western Avenue · (773) 919-4333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4234 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning, sun-drenched, open concept one bed + Den with attached heated garage parking! Newer construction, contemporary loft-style elevator building located a few blocks from the brown line. Spacious open floor plan, great natural light, 11' ceilings, skylight, gourmet kitchen, window backsplash, stainless steel appliances, extra-large built-in desk with window, in-unit washer/dryer, & private balcony. Includes attached, heated garage space #7. *$500 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE in lieu of security deposit, **$40 application fee (per applicant). ***NO PETS. Rental application link in the broker remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 North western Avenue have any available units?
4234 North western Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 North western Avenue have?
Some of 4234 North western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 North western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4234 North western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 North western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4234 North western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4234 North western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4234 North western Avenue offers parking.
Does 4234 North western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 North western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 North western Avenue have a pool?
No, 4234 North western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4234 North western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4234 North western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 North western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 North western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4234 North western Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
354 West Dickens Ave. Apt.
354 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity