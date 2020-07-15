421 W Armitage Ave 1

Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath in Lincoln Park! Outdoor Space! - Property Id: 287639
Take a look at this stunning 2 bedroom apartment in a fabulous Lincoln Park location. This high end unit features central air and heat, high end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, high end bathroom with marble floor, stand up shower, and jacuzzi tub, ADT Security System, private balcony, and laundry in unit!! Do not sleep on this one as it is going to go fast!!! Call/text for a virtual tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287639
Property Id 287639
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808372)