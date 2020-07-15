All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

421 W Armitage Ave 1

421 W Armitage Ave · (773) 313-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath in Lincoln Park! Outdoor Space! - Property Id: 287639

Take a look at this stunning 2 bedroom apartment in a fabulous Lincoln Park location. This high end unit features central air and heat, high end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, high end bathroom with marble floor, stand up shower, and jacuzzi tub, ADT Security System, private balcony, and laundry in unit!! Do not sleep on this one as it is going to go fast!!! Call/text for a virtual tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287639
Property Id 287639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have any available units?
421 W Armitage Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have?
Some of 421 W Armitage Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 W Armitage Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
421 W Armitage Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 W Armitage Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 W Armitage Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
