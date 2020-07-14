Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Tucked away on a quaint tree-lined street, amidst a neighborhood buzzing with lake activity, sits 420 W. Surf. These newly rehabbed apartments are truly a breath of fresh air with their hardwood floors, walk-in closets and new kitchens.



The sundeck -- with spectacular views -- is home to rooftop fitness in the summer and plenty of sunset snapshots. As an added bonus, heat, natural gas and water are included utilities, as well as internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming for some extra amenity awesomeness.



Contact us today for a showing (not surfing, sadly) of the apartment building on Surf!