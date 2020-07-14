All apartments in Chicago
420 W. Surf.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

420 W. Surf

420 W Surf St · (773) 570-4787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$915

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,815

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 420 W. Surf.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Tucked away on a quaint tree-lined street, amidst a neighborhood buzzing with lake activity, sits 420 W. Surf. These newly rehabbed apartments are truly a breath of fresh air with their hardwood floors, walk-in closets and new kitchens.\n\nThe sundeck -- with spectacular views -- is home to rooftop fitness in the summer and plenty of sunset snapshots. As an added bonus, heat, natural gas and water are included utilities, as well as internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming for some extra amenity awesomeness.\n\nContact us today for a showing (not surfing, sadly) of the apartment building on Surf!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 W. Surf have any available units?
420 W. Surf offers studio floorplans starting at $915, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,245, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,815, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W. Surf have?
Some of 420 W. Surf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W. Surf currently offering any rent specials?
420 W. Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W. Surf pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 W. Surf is pet friendly.
Does 420 W. Surf offer parking?
No, 420 W. Surf does not offer parking.
Does 420 W. Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W. Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W. Surf have a pool?
No, 420 W. Surf does not have a pool.
Does 420 W. Surf have accessible units?
No, 420 W. Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W. Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W. Surf has units with dishwashers.

