Amenities
Tucked away on a quaint tree-lined street, amidst a neighborhood buzzing with lake activity, sits 420 W. Surf. These newly rehabbed apartments are truly a breath of fresh air with their hardwood floors, walk-in closets and new kitchens.\n\nThe sundeck -- with spectacular views -- is home to rooftop fitness in the summer and plenty of sunset snapshots. As an added bonus, heat, natural gas and water are included utilities, as well as internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming for some extra amenity awesomeness.\n\nContact us today for a showing (not surfing, sadly) of the apartment building on Surf!