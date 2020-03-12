All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

420 W Armitage Ave

420 W Armitage Ave · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Prime Location! Laundry In Unit! Patio. Near Lake! - Property Id: 288778

Take a look at this stunning 2 bedroom apartment in a fabulous Lincoln Park location. This high end unit features central air and heat, high end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, high end bathroom with marble floor, stand up shower, and jacuzzi tub, ADT Security System, private balcony, and laundry in unit!! Do not sleep on this one as it is going to go fast!!!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288778
Property Id 288778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Armitage Ave have any available units?
420 W Armitage Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W Armitage Ave have?
Some of 420 W Armitage Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Armitage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Armitage Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Armitage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 420 W Armitage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 420 W Armitage Ave offer parking?
No, 420 W Armitage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 420 W Armitage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 W Armitage Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Armitage Ave have a pool?
No, 420 W Armitage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Armitage Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 W Armitage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Armitage Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W Armitage Ave has units with dishwashers.
