Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

4182 N Marine Dr

4182 North Marine Drive · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4182 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Pet Friendly,Roof Deck &Parking, Storage,Free Heat - Property Id: 288350

Modern condo development in Buena Park. This apartment features an upgraded kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, and heat and a/c included in the rent! There is laundry in the building, a beautiful roof deck for entertaining, bike room and brand new fitness area. Garage parking is available to rent for a monthly fee and dry cleaner is available on the premises. Just steps to the lake and dog park and only 4 blocks to the Red Line.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288350
Property Id 288350

(RLNE5895860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4182 N Marine Dr have any available units?
4182 N Marine Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4182 N Marine Dr have?
Some of 4182 N Marine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4182 N Marine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4182 N Marine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4182 N Marine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4182 N Marine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4182 N Marine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4182 N Marine Dr offers parking.
Does 4182 N Marine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4182 N Marine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4182 N Marine Dr have a pool?
No, 4182 N Marine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4182 N Marine Dr have accessible units?
No, 4182 N Marine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4182 N Marine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4182 N Marine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
