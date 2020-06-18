All apartments in Chicago
418 W Belden St 1E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

418 W Belden St 1E

418 W Belden Ave · (773) 676-3907
Location

418 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Renovated 2BR Lincoln Park Central AC Pet Friendly - Property Id: 250828

Hub of Lincoln Park! Renovated with 2 large, queen-sized bedrooms. New kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker. Central air conditioning (Central AC) and gas-forced heat (GFH), hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace against an exposed brick wall in the living room, a dining area, and a rehabbed bathroom! Pets are welcome, including cats and dogs; $250 pet fee/apartment; $30 pet rent/month, no weight limit or breed restrictions. Common outdoor space, including a shared deck with patio furniture. Laundry room onsite. Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person. $500 admin fee per apartment; no security deposit. $40 monthly water/sewer/trash fee. Renter's insurance required. PLEASE NOTE: - Pricing can change daily - Flexible lease terms available (pricing can vary based on move-in date and lease term selections) - Can hold a unit for up to two weeks from availability date
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250828
Property Id 250828

(RLNE5703732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 W Belden St 1E have any available units?
418 W Belden St 1E has a unit available for $1,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 W Belden St 1E have?
Some of 418 W Belden St 1E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 W Belden St 1E currently offering any rent specials?
418 W Belden St 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W Belden St 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 W Belden St 1E is pet friendly.
Does 418 W Belden St 1E offer parking?
No, 418 W Belden St 1E does not offer parking.
Does 418 W Belden St 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W Belden St 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W Belden St 1E have a pool?
No, 418 W Belden St 1E does not have a pool.
Does 418 W Belden St 1E have accessible units?
No, 418 W Belden St 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W Belden St 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 W Belden St 1E has units with dishwashers.
