Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

4126 North Drake Avenue

4126 North Drake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4126 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Newly renovated top floor unit on a quiet tree lined street. 3 bedroom or 2 bed + den & 1 bathroom. Brand new kitchen. Very spacious. Laundry on-site. Shared outdoor patio. Very easy street parking. Pets allowed but extra $25 a month. Close proximity to Blue and Brown Line Trains. Easy access onto the Kennedy Expressway as well as downtown and O'Hare. Close to shops, bars, restaurants, grocery stores. Ready for immediate occupancy. No security deposit. $250 non-refundable admin fee. No move-in fee. $29 app fee per person. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 North Drake Avenue have any available units?
4126 North Drake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 North Drake Avenue have?
Some of 4126 North Drake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 North Drake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4126 North Drake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 North Drake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 North Drake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4126 North Drake Avenue offer parking?
No, 4126 North Drake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4126 North Drake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 North Drake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 North Drake Avenue have a pool?
No, 4126 North Drake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4126 North Drake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4126 North Drake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 North Drake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 North Drake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
