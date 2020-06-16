All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 412 N Desplaines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
412 N Desplaines
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

412 N Desplaines

412 North Desplaines Street · (847) 271-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unique newly rehabbed top-floor two bed/two bath unit in River West! Unit features in-unit washer/dryer, all new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, skylights, central heat & air, hardwood floors throughout. Steps Fulton Market and West Loop, the Grand Blue Line EL station, restaurants, shops and across the street from Jewel! Parking available for $150/month. Available May 1st. Pets ok with one-time $100 pet fee. No security deposit. In lieu of a deposit, there is a $250 move-in fee (per person). Contact Scott Harris of Honore Properties: sharris @ honoreproperties.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Desplaines have any available units?
412 N Desplaines has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Desplaines have?
Some of 412 N Desplaines's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Desplaines currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Desplaines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Desplaines pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Desplaines is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Desplaines offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Desplaines does offer parking.
Does 412 N Desplaines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 N Desplaines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Desplaines have a pool?
No, 412 N Desplaines does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Desplaines have accessible units?
No, 412 N Desplaines does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Desplaines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N Desplaines has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 412 N Desplaines?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8312 S Ingleside Ave
8312 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity