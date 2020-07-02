All apartments in Chicago
4108 N Damen Ave 2F
4108 N Damen Ave 2F

4108 North Damen Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

4108 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4108 N DAMEN, #2F - Property Id: 307032

Three Bedroom in North Center
This three bedroom, one bathroom apartment in North Center features hardwood floor and great natural light. Shared Outdoor Place. Laundry On Site. Pets Welcome. Near public transportation, groceries , restaurants, and much more - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Laundry, Common Outdoor Space, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have any available units?
4108 N Damen Ave 2F has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have?
Some of 4108 N Damen Ave 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 N Damen Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
4108 N Damen Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 N Damen Ave 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F is pet friendly.
Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 N Damen Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 N Damen Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
