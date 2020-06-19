4105 N Kedzie Ave

Amenities
1 Bedroom in Irving Park - Property Id: 248411
Welcome to Irving Park!
This could be your new home!
Type: 1 Bedroom
*AVAILABLE: NOW*
Hardwood floor, spacious apartments, and please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105
No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)
Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)
If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248411
Property Id 248411
(RLNE5808129)