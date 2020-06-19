All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4105 N Kedzie Ave

4105 North Kedzie Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

4105 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1205 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom in Irving Park - Property Id: 248411

Welcome to Irving Park!

This could be your new home!
Type: 1 Bedroom
*AVAILABLE: NOW*

Hardwood floor, spacious apartments, and please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248411
Property Id 248411

(RLNE5808129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have any available units?
4105 N Kedzie Ave has a unit available for $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4105 N Kedzie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4105 N Kedzie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 N Kedzie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 N Kedzie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave offer parking?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have a pool?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have accessible units?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 N Kedzie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 N Kedzie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
