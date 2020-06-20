All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4101 Sacremento
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

4101 Sacremento

4101 N Sacramento Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4101 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large windows allowing tons of light, modern and sufficient closet space.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Sacremento have any available units?
4101 Sacremento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4101 Sacremento currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Sacremento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Sacremento pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Sacremento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4101 Sacremento offer parking?
No, 4101 Sacremento does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Sacremento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Sacremento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Sacremento have a pool?
No, 4101 Sacremento does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Sacremento have accessible units?
No, 4101 Sacremento does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Sacremento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Sacremento has units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Sacremento have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Sacremento does not have units with air conditioning.
