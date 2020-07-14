All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
4100 N. MARINE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4100 N. MARINE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

4100 N. MARINE

4100 N Marine Dr · (312) 621-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4100 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4100 N. MARINE.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
bike storage
High-rise dreaming got your head in the clouds? Well, the apartment building at 4100 N. Marine Dr. exceeds even your wildest living dreams. With rooftop views that include a panorama of Lake Michigan, Montrose Harbor and Recreation Drive, youll always have a great spot to take in Chicagos varied sunrises, sunsets and seasons.\n\nAn open lobby sets the stylish tone for units that include: maple wood floors, large bedrooms with spacious closets, crisp white tiled bathrooms and so the list goes on.\n\nWith plenty of public transit options right at your front door, youll never waste another second chasing buses. Which means, youll have loads of time to spend those dog days of summer with your dog at the nearby Montrose Dog Beach. Schedule a tour today and start living life on the lake, year-round!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4100 N. MARINE have any available units?
4100 N. MARINE offers studio floorplans starting at $1,275, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,675, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,785, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 N. MARINE have?
Some of 4100 N. MARINE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 N. MARINE currently offering any rent specials?
4100 N. MARINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 N. MARINE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 N. MARINE is pet friendly.
Does 4100 N. MARINE offer parking?
Yes, 4100 N. MARINE offers parking.
Does 4100 N. MARINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 N. MARINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 N. MARINE have a pool?
No, 4100 N. MARINE does not have a pool.
Does 4100 N. MARINE have accessible units?
No, 4100 N. MARINE does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 N. MARINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 N. MARINE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
1321 W Belmont
1321 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College