Amenities
High-rise dreaming got your head in the clouds? Well, the apartment building at 4100 N. Marine Dr. exceeds even your wildest living dreams. With rooftop views that include a panorama of Lake Michigan, Montrose Harbor and Recreation Drive, youll always have a great spot to take in Chicagos varied sunrises, sunsets and seasons.\n\nAn open lobby sets the stylish tone for units that include: maple wood floors, large bedrooms with spacious closets, crisp white tiled bathrooms and so the list goes on.\n\nWith plenty of public transit options right at your front door, youll never waste another second chasing buses. Which means, youll have loads of time to spend those dog days of summer with your dog at the nearby Montrose Dog Beach. Schedule a tour today and start living life on the lake, year-round!