41 E 8th St 2814
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

41 E 8th St 2814

41 E 8th St · (224) 645-1631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 E 8th St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2814 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath In The South Loop - Property Id: 238864

Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent In The South Loop! Have Access To A Great Variety Of Amenities Which Include:
Indoor Pool
Fitness Center
Sky deck
Art Studio
Dog Park
Dog Wash Station
Grilling Stations
Bike Room
Business Center
Resident Lounge
Parking Garage
A Truly Perfect Location To Live In With Being Steps Away From The Superabundant Nightlife, Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Attractions. As Well As It's Exceptional Access To Transportation, This Location Is Unbelievable. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238864
Property Id 238864

(RLNE5621809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 E 8th St 2814 have any available units?
41 E 8th St 2814 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 E 8th St 2814 have?
Some of 41 E 8th St 2814's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 E 8th St 2814 currently offering any rent specials?
41 E 8th St 2814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 E 8th St 2814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 E 8th St 2814 is pet friendly.
Does 41 E 8th St 2814 offer parking?
Yes, 41 E 8th St 2814 does offer parking.
Does 41 E 8th St 2814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 E 8th St 2814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 E 8th St 2814 have a pool?
Yes, 41 E 8th St 2814 has a pool.
Does 41 E 8th St 2814 have accessible units?
No, 41 E 8th St 2814 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 E 8th St 2814 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 E 8th St 2814 has units with dishwashers.
