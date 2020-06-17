41 E 8th St 2814

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath In The South Loop - Property Id: 238864



Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent In The South Loop! Have Access To A Great Variety Of Amenities Which Include:

Indoor Pool

Fitness Center

Sky deck

Art Studio

Dog Park

Dog Wash Station

Grilling Stations

Bike Room

Business Center

Resident Lounge

Parking Garage

A Truly Perfect Location To Live In With Being Steps Away From The Superabundant Nightlife, Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Attractions. As Well As It's Exceptional Access To Transportation, This Location Is Unbelievable. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details.

