41 E 8th St 2814

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath In The South Loop - Property Id: 238864
Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent In The South Loop! Have Access To A Great Variety Of Amenities Which Include:
Indoor Pool
Fitness Center
Sky deck
Art Studio
Dog Park
Dog Wash Station
Grilling Stations
Bike Room
Business Center
Resident Lounge
Parking Garage
A Truly Perfect Location To Live In With Being Steps Away From The Superabundant Nightlife, Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Attractions. As Well As It's Exceptional Access To Transportation, This Location Is Unbelievable. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238864
Property Id 238864
(RLNE5621809)