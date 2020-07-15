All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

4048 N Milwaukee 2

4048 North Milwaukee Avenue · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4048 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
1 bd 1 ba 700 sq ft - Property Id: 127744

Amazing 1 bedroom, one bathroom in the are of Portage Park, with a brand new kitchen and cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, updated bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors ,central heat and air, large bedrooms, closet space, laundry room in building, and pets welcomed, very close to shopping, transportation, close to blue line, close to express way, steps to Portage Theater, and lots more. Great area to live in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127744
Property Id 127744

(RLNE5827117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have any available units?
4048 N Milwaukee 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have?
Some of 4048 N Milwaukee 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 N Milwaukee 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4048 N Milwaukee 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 N Milwaukee 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 offer parking?
No, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have a pool?
No, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have accessible units?
No, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 N Milwaukee 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 N Milwaukee 2 has units with dishwashers.
