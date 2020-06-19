Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM JUST BLOCKS TO Horner Park - Property Id: 291180



Location: 4045 N Mozart St, Horner Park, 60618

Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!



- Live one block from Horner Park!

- Spacious one bedroom apartment with tons of character

- Heat and water are included in monthly rent



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291180

(RLNE5856508)