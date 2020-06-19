All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4045 N Mozart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4045 N Mozart St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

4045 N Mozart St

4045 North Mozart Street · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4045 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM JUST BLOCKS TO Horner Park - Property Id: 291180

Location: 4045 N Mozart St, Horner Park, 60618
Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!

- Live one block from Horner Park!
- Spacious one bedroom apartment with tons of character
- Heat and water are included in monthly rent

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291180
Property Id 291180

(RLNE5856508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 N Mozart St have any available units?
4045 N Mozart St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 N Mozart St have?
Some of 4045 N Mozart St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 N Mozart St currently offering any rent specials?
4045 N Mozart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 N Mozart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 N Mozart St is pet friendly.
Does 4045 N Mozart St offer parking?
Yes, 4045 N Mozart St does offer parking.
Does 4045 N Mozart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 N Mozart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 N Mozart St have a pool?
No, 4045 N Mozart St does not have a pool.
Does 4045 N Mozart St have accessible units?
No, 4045 N Mozart St does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 N Mozart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 N Mozart St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4045 N Mozart St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity