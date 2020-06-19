4043 N Mozart St

Amenities

Updated 1BR in Horner Park! Heat Included- Pets OK - Property Id: 276154



Location: 4043 North MOZART, Chicago, IL 60618 (Horner Park)



Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pets ok

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



1BR/1BATH

MONTHLY RENT: $1150 WITH HEAT & WATER INCLUDED

$350 MOVE IN FEE

CATS & DOGS OK- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS- 35LB WEIGHT LIMIT

$350 PET FEE PER PET



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276154

