All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 403 North Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
403 North Wabash Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:14 AM

403 North Wabash Avenue

403 N Wabash Ave · (312) 929-0949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

403 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
new construction
yoga
High floor, BRAND NEW construction condo with the most INCREDIBLE views! This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2249 sqft CORNER home w/ stunning city & river views offers upgraded hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, 10' ceilings, separate laundry room & a spacious private balcony w/ sweeping city views. Chef's kitchen features Snaidero cabinetry, Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, quartz countertops, wine fridge & breakfast bar. Mastersuite features an ENORMOUS walk-in closet, gorgeous bathroom w/ free-standing soaking tub, dual vanity & a huge glass-enclosed rain shower. Building amenities include 24-hour door staff, state-of-the-art fitness center w/ private yoga room, bicycle storage & dog run. Penthouse level features a private rooftop lounge w/ game room, media room, indoor/outdoor kitchens & outdoor terrace. Perfect location in the HEART of River North! Steps from Michigan Ave, restaurants, nightlife, shops, RiverWalk, the Lake, the Loop & public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 North Wabash Avenue have any available units?
403 North Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 North Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 403 North Wabash Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 North Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
403 North Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 North Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 North Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 403 North Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 403 North Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 403 North Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 North Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 North Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 403 North Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 403 North Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 403 North Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 403 North Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 North Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 403 North Wabash Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity