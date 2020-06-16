403 North Wabash Avenue

Amenities
High floor, BRAND NEW construction condo with the most INCREDIBLE views! This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2249 sqft CORNER home w/ stunning city & river views offers upgraded hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, 10' ceilings, separate laundry room & a spacious private balcony w/ sweeping city views. Chef's kitchen features Snaidero cabinetry, Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, quartz countertops, wine fridge & breakfast bar. Mastersuite features an ENORMOUS walk-in closet, gorgeous bathroom w/ free-standing soaking tub, dual vanity & a huge glass-enclosed rain shower. Building amenities include 24-hour door staff, state-of-the-art fitness center w/ private yoga room, bicycle storage & dog run. Penthouse level features a private rooftop lounge w/ game room, media room, indoor/outdoor kitchens & outdoor terrace. Perfect location in the HEART of River North! Steps from Michigan Ave, restaurants, nightlife, shops, RiverWalk, the Lake, the Loop & public transportation.