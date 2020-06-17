All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4011 N KENMORE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4011 N KENMORE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

4011 N KENMORE

4011 North Kenmore Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4011 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious & unique corner unit w/ multiple exposures, tree-top views of Kenmore & tons of sunlight! Charm & character abound w/ original crown molding, hardwood floors, custom lighting throughout, remodeled bathroom, newly redone gas fireplace & tall ceilings. Large, open kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & granite counter tops. Huge living & dining rooms. .. .great for entertaining! Central A/C & one exterior/gated parking space INCLUDED in price! Professionally managed unit & professionally maintained and managed condo building/association. Common rear deck for grilling. Close to the lake, Wrigley Field & the "L. " A great place to call home! This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 N KENMORE have any available units?
4011 N KENMORE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 N KENMORE have?
Some of 4011 N KENMORE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 N KENMORE currently offering any rent specials?
4011 N KENMORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 N KENMORE pet-friendly?
No, 4011 N KENMORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4011 N KENMORE offer parking?
Yes, 4011 N KENMORE does offer parking.
Does 4011 N KENMORE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 N KENMORE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 N KENMORE have a pool?
No, 4011 N KENMORE does not have a pool.
Does 4011 N KENMORE have accessible units?
No, 4011 N KENMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 N KENMORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 N KENMORE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4011 N KENMORE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity