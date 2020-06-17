4011 N KENMORE

Amenities
Spacious & unique corner unit w/ multiple exposures, tree-top views of Kenmore & tons of sunlight! Charm & character abound w/ original crown molding, hardwood floors, custom lighting throughout, remodeled bathroom, newly redone gas fireplace & tall ceilings. Large, open kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & granite counter tops. Huge living & dining rooms. .. .great for entertaining! Central A/C & one exterior/gated parking space INCLUDED in price! Professionally managed unit & professionally maintained and managed condo building/association. Common rear deck for grilling. Close to the lake, Wrigley Field & the "L. " A great place to call home! This will not last!