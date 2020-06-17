All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

400 N Racine Ave 220

400 Racine Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

400 Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautiful 2bed/1ba loft available - Property Id: 245646

Beautiful 2bed/1ba loft available in hot River West! walk to bus, el, easy access to all expressways, 2 blocks from Randolph Street nightlife, Mariano's, Jewel. Huge private rooftop deck, newer ss appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and in-unit laundry. 1 secure gated parking space included. Available April 1st. Pet friendly. Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245646
Property Id 245646

(RLNE5728012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have any available units?
400 N Racine Ave 220 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have?
Some of 400 N Racine Ave 220's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Racine Ave 220 currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Racine Ave 220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Racine Ave 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Racine Ave 220 is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Racine Ave 220 does offer parking.
Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Racine Ave 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have a pool?
No, 400 N Racine Ave 220 does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have accessible units?
No, 400 N Racine Ave 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Racine Ave 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N Racine Ave 220 has units with dishwashers.
