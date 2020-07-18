400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413

Amenities

AMAZING STUDIO W/ SS APPLIANCES & HARDWOOD!



***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***This apartment features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors in the apartment. The bedrooms have generous closet space. Off of the apartment is a balcony. Building amenities include a fitness center, indoor lap pool with Nana wall, a laundry room, landscaped sundeck with grilling area, yoga studio, resident lounge, business center with conference room, dry cleaning and alterations on-site, 24-hour door staff, bicycle storage, elevators, and panoramic lake and city views. The building is wheelchair accessible. Assigned as well as unassigned parking is available. Pets are welcome! Less than a fifteen minute walk to Grand-Red Line Stop.PHOTOS ARE AN EXAMPLE OF SIMILAR UNITS WITHIN THE BUILDING, ACTUAL UNIT MAY VARY.

