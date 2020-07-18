All apartments in Chicago
400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413
400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413

400 North Mcclurg Court · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 North Mcclurg Court, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1872 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,872

Studio · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Available 07/25/20 AMAZING STUDIO W/ SS APPLIANCES & HARDWOOD! - Property Id: 310127

***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***This apartment features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors in the apartment. The bedrooms have generous closet space. Off of the apartment is a balcony. Building amenities include a fitness center, indoor lap pool with Nana wall, a laundry room, landscaped sundeck with grilling area, yoga studio, resident lounge, business center with conference room, dry cleaning and alterations on-site, 24-hour door staff, bicycle storage, elevators, and panoramic lake and city views. The building is wheelchair accessible. Assigned as well as unassigned parking is available. Pets are welcome! Less than a fifteen minute walk to Grand-Red Line Stop.PHOTOS ARE AN EXAMPLE OF SIMILAR UNITS WITHIN THE BUILDING, ACTUAL UNIT MAY VARY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/400-n-mcclurg-ct-%23-3413-chicago-il/310127
Property Id 310127

(RLNE5938009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have any available units?
400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 has a unit available for $1,872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have?
Some of 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 offers parking.
Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have a pool?
Yes, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 has a pool.
Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have accessible units?
Yes, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 has accessible units.
Does 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N Mcclurg Ct # 3413 has units with dishwashers.
