400 E Randolph St 812.
400 E Randolph St 812
400 E Randolph St 812

400 East Randolph Street · (312) 206-8664
Location

400 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 812 · Avail. now

$1,580

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
doorman
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Spacious Studio Apt In Heart of Chicago Downtown - Property Id: 306497

Studio bedroom apartment available right in the middle of the beautiful New East Side locality.
Resort like amenities includes state-of-the-art 400 fitness and spa (free weights, Matrix weight machines, aerobic equipment, warm up stretching area, half court basketball, racquetball, steam and sauna, children s play area, indoor domed pool, whirlpool and sundeck .
Neutral decor color, window treatments including plantation shutters and a custom made Murphy bed. Updated kitchen, wood flooring and new windows. Assessment includes heat, A/C, gas, private fitness club, expanded digital cable, 24 hour security, doorman, shuttle bus for residents and more. Pet friendly.
Walk to Millennium, Maggie Daley and Grant parks. Shopping on Michigan Ave and State Street. Lake Shore East Market offers Mariano's grocery and many other interesting dining experiences.
One time move - in and move -out fees of $400 required by Building Management Office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/400-e-randolph-st-chicago-il-unit-812/306497
Property Id 306497

(RLNE5944796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 E Randolph St 812 have any available units?
400 E Randolph St 812 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Randolph St 812 have?
Some of 400 E Randolph St 812's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Randolph St 812 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Randolph St 812 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Randolph St 812 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E Randolph St 812 is pet friendly.
Does 400 E Randolph St 812 offer parking?
No, 400 E Randolph St 812 does not offer parking.
Does 400 E Randolph St 812 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E Randolph St 812 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Randolph St 812 have a pool?
Yes, 400 E Randolph St 812 has a pool.
Does 400 E Randolph St 812 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Randolph St 812 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Randolph St 812 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Randolph St 812 does not have units with dishwashers.

