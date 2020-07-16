400 E Randolph St 812.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court doorman gym pool racquetball court hot tub internet access sauna

Spacious Studio Apt In Heart of Chicago Downtown - Property Id: 306497



Studio bedroom apartment available right in the middle of the beautiful New East Side locality.

Resort like amenities includes state-of-the-art 400 fitness and spa (free weights, Matrix weight machines, aerobic equipment, warm up stretching area, half court basketball, racquetball, steam and sauna, children s play area, indoor domed pool, whirlpool and sundeck .

Neutral decor color, window treatments including plantation shutters and a custom made Murphy bed. Updated kitchen, wood flooring and new windows. Assessment includes heat, A/C, gas, private fitness club, expanded digital cable, 24 hour security, doorman, shuttle bus for residents and more. Pet friendly.

Walk to Millennium, Maggie Daley and Grant parks. Shopping on Michigan Ave and State Street. Lake Shore East Market offers Mariano's grocery and many other interesting dining experiences.

One time move - in and move -out fees of $400 required by Building Management Office.

