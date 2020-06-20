All apartments in Chicago
40 W Chicago Ave 905
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

40 W Chicago Ave 905

40 West Chicago Avenue · (312) 343-6055
Location

40 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Price Drop! Huge Luxury Studio in River North! - Property Id: 286390

Best Priced Luxury Studio in River North - Steps from eats, drinks, shops!

Available ASAP!

Spacious Studio with Hardwood floors
Floor-To-Ceiling Windows!
Contemporary Kitchens w Euro-style Cabinetry, Granite Countertops
Extra-Large walk-in Closet
W/D in unit!

Newly renovated amenities like Gym & Rooftop Pool!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Asiye Bakirman | Luxury Leasing Consultant Downtown Apartment Company LLC. Phone: 312-343-6055 Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286390
Property Id 286390

(RLNE5800989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have any available units?
40 W Chicago Ave 905 has a unit available for $1,503 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have?
Some of 40 W Chicago Ave 905's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 W Chicago Ave 905 currently offering any rent specials?
40 W Chicago Ave 905 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 W Chicago Ave 905 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 is pet friendly.
Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 offer parking?
No, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 does not offer parking.
Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have a pool?
Yes, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 has a pool.
Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have accessible units?
No, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 W Chicago Ave 905 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 W Chicago Ave 905 has units with dishwashers.
