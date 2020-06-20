40 W Chicago Ave 905

Amenities
Price Drop! Huge Luxury Studio in River North! - Property Id: 286390
Best Priced Luxury Studio in River North - Steps from eats, drinks, shops!
Available ASAP!
Spacious Studio with Hardwood floors
Floor-To-Ceiling Windows!
Contemporary Kitchens w Euro-style Cabinetry, Granite Countertops
Extra-Large walk-in Closet
W/D in unit!
Newly renovated amenities like Gym & Rooftop Pool!
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!
Asiye Bakirman | Luxury Leasing Consultant Downtown Apartment Company LLC. Phone: 312-343-6055 Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286390
Property Id 286390
(RLNE5800989)